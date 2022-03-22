Wenham and Laurie in big Derros golf win

news, local-news,

Paul Wenham and Kyran Laurie were head and shoulders ahead of the field in the Derros sponsored golf at the Gloucester Golf Club on Saturday (March 19). The kinder weather over the past week made going a bit easier for golf carts and for the modest sized filed of golfers playing a Four Ball Better Ball Stableford. Winners Paul and Kyran, with their 46 Stableford points, were six points ahead of second place getters Darryl Wisemantel and Randall Buckley, 40, who needed a favourable count back ahead of Jim Bird and Andrew Buckley, 40, in third place. Balls went to Paul Wenham and Kyran Laurie 46, Darryl Wisemantel and Randall Buckley and Jim Bird and Andrew Buckley 40; and Brian Osborne and Steve Macdonald 39. Nearest-to-the-Pins were won by Roy Crichton and Peter Markey at the 4th and 13th holes and by Mike Howard, Paul Garland and Paul Lanham at the 6th and 15th holes. Craig McLeod won the Nearest-to-the-Pin-in-Two and the long drives were won by Steve Macdonald, Randall Buckley and Jim Bird. Super Sevens for the week ending Friday March 18 was won by Peter Markey, 14, on a count back from a field of ball winners all with 14 points Graham Hjorth, Wayne Maddalena, Dave Mann, Ian Maggs and Ken Kelly. On Saturday March 26, the club is playing the Tom Blundell Memorial, a Four Person Ambrose. The following week is the April Monthly Medal and Individual Stroke event sponsored by the Arkwood family.

