Cockies back in the union

Gloucester will be part of a three-team Lower North Coast women's 10s rugby union competition this year. The season will be underway from Saturday, May 7. Gloucester, the Taree-based Manning Ratz, and Wallamba will play in the women's 10s. However, Gloucester won't be making a comeback to the men's competition. Only three sides, Manning, Wallamba and Forster will contest the men's premiership. Gloucester last played in the women's 10s in 2020 when the side made the semi-finals. It has been a difficult few months for the code in the Lower North Coast area following the loss of the Wauchope Thunder and Old Bar Clams clubs. Both cited a lack of players. The Clams were once a powerhouse in the LNC premiership, but the club has struggled since making the grand final in 2012. Manning resolved to continue in the LNC competition after a meeting with representatives from the Mid North Coast Zone earlier this month. Ratz president, Steven Rees agreed playing in a three club competition is 'far from ideal.' "But we'll suck it up. We'll make the season as positive as possible. And whatever competition we're in, we'll be trying to win,'' he said. The Ratz, Bulls and Dolphins had asked to be included in the Upper Mid North Coast reserve grade, while adding the women's sides to the northern draw. However, this was rejected by the northern clubs. "The clubs felt they would be disadvantaged by having their women and reserve grade playing at different venues to the rest of the grades. I'll concede they have a point,'' Mr Rees said. However, he thinks it disappointing the clubs and the zone didn't think of the greater good by assisting their counterparts in providing a viable competition, even if just for this season. Mr Rees confirmed the Ratz did look at the possibility of nominating for a lower grade competition in Newcastle. This has now been ruled out. "The competition we could nominate includes Muswellbrook and that's just too far to travel while they don't have a women's comp,'' he explained.

