1922 was an exciting time to be alive, it saw the discovery of King Tutt's tomb, the birth of Judy Garland and the death of Henry Lawson. 1922 also saw the birth of WT Howard Funerals when William Thomas Howard, builder come coffin maker turned his efforts to providing funerals for the families of the Manning Valley, Great Lakes and Gloucester who would have otherwise had to take care of the funeral process themselves. A lot has changed since the humble beginnings of WT Howard Funerals back in 1922. The world was a very different place back in those early days of the twentieth century. Hearses were horse-drawn and the world had just emerged from the horror of the first world war. A century later WT Howard Funerals still operate their head office from the original building in Flett Street, Taree where William Thomas Howard began the business. Throughout the years WT Howard Funerals have never lost sight of William Thomas Howard's passion for caring for families in their greatest time of need. Presently the team at WT Howard Funerals is Manager and Funeral Director Lloyd Ninham, First Impressions Officer Kirsty Ninham, Funeral Director Mandy Preston (Gloucester), Funeral Director Bryce Steep (Great Lakes, Forster/ Tuncurry) along with an experienced support team. In recent years WT Howard Funerals has grown to include offices in Manning St, Tuncurry and King St, Gloucester. 2022 sees iconic business WT Howard Funerals honour one hundred years of caring and reaching this incredible milestone is a testament to those who have worked in this business over the past century. Two major factors for the success of the business is their refusal to lose sight of those who turn to them in their moment of need and the ability to adapt to change and to embrace new techniques and ideas. WT Howard Funerals have established themselves as one of the leaders in the funeral community and have earned the respect of both their peers and generations of families throughout their 100 years of service. For more information please visit wthowardfunerals.com.au.

