Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Rotary Clubs and Districts of NSW Emergency Services Community Awards (NSW RESCA), which recognise frontline emergency services personnel for service above and beyond the call of duty. The Rotary Clubs and Districts of NSW Emergency Services Community Awards (NSW RESCA) recognise the dedication and service of emergency service personnel and volunteers from Fire and Rescue NSW, Marine Rescue NSW, NSW Ambulance, the NSW State Emergency Service, the NSW Rural Fire Service, Surf Life Saving NSW and VRA Rescue NSW. The annual awards are now in its eighth year and provide an opportunity for local emergency services personnel to be recognised at a State-wide level. Local emergency services have supported our region heavily in the last few years and again within the last 12 months with COVID-19 and floods. Emergency services personnel are not only first responders during times of crisis but they also perform essential work year-round, such as community engagement and fundraising. Nominations will remain open until Tuesday, May 31 with finalists to be announced on Wednesday, June 22 at Parliament House. An awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 13 at Bankstown Sports Club. Nominations can be submitted at nsw.rescawards.org.au.

Nominations open for Rotary Clubs NSW Emergency Service Awards