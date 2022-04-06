news, local-news,

The combined Gloucester CWA branches have celebrated their hall upgrade grant success with a spot of tea and scones. Federal member for Lyne, David Gillespie joined the members of the Day and Evening branches at the CWA hall in Gloucester on Tuesday, March 22 to announce the $33,000 Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants funding. The funds will go toward upgrading the existing indoor and outdoor toilet facilities. With the hall being around 70 years old, the upgrades are important for the future use of the building. At the moment, the bathrooms aren't suitable for people with mobility challenges. "The indoor bathroom will be made into an 'abilities' toilet with a baby change table," CWA member Robyn Scott said. "The outdoor bathroom with be relined and resealed. We have a capacity for 80 people, so we need both toilets." The hall is not only used for CWA meetings, it's also rented out for other activities like playgroup, exercise classes, kickboxing, support group meetings and community events. Members are keen to see the works kick off as soon as possible, with hopes of it all being completed by August. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the CWA New South Wales and the 93rd anniversary of CWA Gloucester. Dr Gillespie said the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program was delivering upgrades to a number of local evacuation centres, as well as investing in projects that support community resilience, connection and better mental health, in the wake of the Black Summer Bushfires. "I am proud to be announcing support for these great local communities, who went through a devastating fire season and have seen more tough times recently," he said. The CWA Day branch meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 10am. The Evening branch meets on the second Thursday of the month at 7pm. They also hold a handicraft morning on the fourth Monday of the month at 10am and there is an exercise class held every Friday morning at 10am. The hall, located at 108 Church Street, can be rented out. Call 0428 582 232 for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/e86ed1c1-197c-4cc0-877f-2e949e3f810e.JPG/r344_1027_5606_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg