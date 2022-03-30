news, local-news,

Gloucester Community Shop is at it again, handing money back to the community. For the likes of Michelle Leayr, who cut her hair for Leukemia Foundation, and the girls who swam for the Starlight Children's Foundation, the donation was overwhelming. Michelle had gone into the whole fundraising effort hoping to reach $1000, but with the help of the shop's $2000 donation, she raised around $3400. When the Perry and Partridge sisters decided to swim to help sick children they set their target at $2000. After the amazing support of the community and the $600 per swimmer donation from the shop, they ended up raising $10,474. "When the shop made their donation of $3000 it happened to be at the same time as the 'match giving', meaning their donation double to $6000," Donna Partridge, mother of the Partridge sisters, said. The Starlight Children's Foundation offers a Matched Giving campaign, giving the chance for corporate partners to match donations dollar for dollar as part of a fundraising campaign or event. "It was unbelievable," Donna said. And they weren't the only ones on the receiving end of the community shop's fund-giving event on Tuesday, March 22. The Gloucester RSL Sub-branch received $644 to go toward adding two names to the veterans honour roll plaque on the Gloucester Memorial Clocktower. The names will be revealed at the 2022 Anzac ceremony. RELATED: New Year brings new donations St Joseph Primary School Gloucester received $1000 to help purchase computers for a new school program. Gloucester Sports Committee accepted $1000 toward the annual sport awards. Barrington Public School received support to help purchase two air conditioning units for the infant and library room. Gloucester Soccer Club received funding to assist with the junior competition. The Gloucester Community Shop welcomes funding requests from local groups and individuals to assist with enhancing the community. All funds donated come directly from the profits made from the sale of donated goods in the op shop located at 41 King Street. The shop is open Tuesday to Friday from 8am to 2pm and Saturday from 9am to noon. Donations are accepted during business hours.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/23954232-7286-4f49-a7af-e6db42c50bfb.jpg/r0_1360_4000_3620_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg