Large and gentle, heavy horses ride into Nabiac

news, local-news, heavy horse, draught horse, St Heliers Heavy Horse Field Day, Nabiac, clydesdale, East Coast, St Heliers Correctional Centre, Muswellbrook

St Heliers Heavy Horse Field Days event is set to return to the Nabiac Showground. Despite the large stature, heavy horses - also known as draught horses - are known as the gentle giants of the horse world, reliable and generally easy to train. The trademark feathering around the legs and high-stepping gait of these magnificent creatures will be on show for all to see this coming June long weekend. It showcases the versatility and gentle nature of heavy horse breeds with events in led, ridden, slide obstacle, ploughing, long reining, log snig, heritage and show horse-drawn vehicles, pumpkin snatch and the workday challenge being held throughout the weekend. St Heliers Heavy Horse Field Days president Joshua Gilbert said the event used to be held in Nabiac. "It's a great opportunity to bring them back to the town," Mr Gilbert said. "Holding the event provides a great opportunity for locals to come together and connect with the past." The Nabiac community has supported the event, with the pony club and barrel racers rescheduling their events in light of the field days, he said. "We want the ability to showcase what these heavy horses can do. "We will have ploughing classes, ridden events, harness and working classes to demonstrate the versatility of these animals." Traditionally held at the St Heliers Correctional Centre, Muswellbrook past events have drawn thousands of spectators and approximately 70 horses, including two Clydesdale entries from Gloucester which have been regulars for the past five years. However COVID-19 concerns has forced organisers to look for a new venue. Nabiac was chosen given its proximity to the highway for competitors and the ability to plough on the grounds. Last year, the event had one of the greatest turnouts of ploughmen and women on the East Coast. Breeds include Clydesdales, Shires, Australian Draught and Percheron. The field days event has been capturing the public's attention since 1996 with displays and demonstrations on the versatility and important role heavy horses have played in the development of Australia throughout the 1800-1900s.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/54668aeb-9830-4705-bd51-858cbee7977c.jpg/r0_65_1280_788_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON St Heliers Heavy Horse Field Days will be held at Nabiac this June long weekend