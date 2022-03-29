Beautiful garden high on the hill

news, local-news,

Gloucester Garden Club met last Wednesday in Jill Carson's garden, high up on the hill in the Meadows Estate. The view in all directions was magnificent, from the Barrington River flats to the soft rolling hills in the distance. Jill and Terry bought their acreage block in 2005 and began planting Australian native trees on the otherwise bare block. Terry is the third generation of the Carson family in the timber industry, so getting some trees planted quickly was a priority. The strong winds were detrimental to those young trees but they survived and today are dotted around amongst a variety of fruit trees which are currently cropping very well. The fernery and a pizza oven in its gazebo added interest to the garden, with expansive lawns and garden beds rambling in all directions. Another noted feature was the Blue Plumbago hedge, cuttings of which came from the original family home at Bulliac. Members certainly enjoyed visiting this garden and would like to thank the Carsons for hosting our meeting in March. Christine Bolton reminded people that Gloucester Show is happening and garden club members are encouraged to submit entries in the cut flower, potted plants, produce, handicraft and cooking sections. Our invited speaker for the morning was Lyz Taylor from KINSpirit Iris and Daylily Farm near Krambach. Lyz covered every detail on the care and planting of iris in your garden, from choosing a full sun position, soil requirements, drainage and fertilizer requirements to lifting and dividing to produce more flowers. Her enthusiasm and bubbly personality inspired many of us this autumn to divide up those tired clumps of iris and enjoy the results of our labours in a year or two. Mandy Griffis, Our Green Thumb, discussed lawn grubs which are creating problems at the moment. Little moths flying around the lawn will have laid their eggs which have hatched into the lawn grubs. Army worm granules or spray will eradicate them or perhaps several doses of soapy water. Equal first in the flower competition for their red dahlias were Anne Williamson and Sharyn Blanch. Equal third were Peter Hazell's begonia and Tess Searle's rose. In the fruit and veggie section, Tessa Searle was first with a butternut pumpkin, Dot Harris was second with a pimply squash and Mandy Griffis was third with a passionfruit. Kim Arney won the lucky door prize and the membership draw was for Barbara Read, one of our members who now resides in Bolwarra and so was not in attendance to claim her prize. The next meeting is on Wednesday, April 27 at Sharyn Blanch's garden on Irrawang Road, with the topic for discussion being seed saving and seed sowing.

Beautiful garden high on the hill