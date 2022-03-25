Rodeo cancelled but Wingham Show goes on

news, local-news,

The Wingham Show Committee made the hard call this morning to cancel the rodeo scheduled for tonight, (Friday, March 25) on the first day of the Wingham Show. Committee president, Elaine Turner said that due to recent wet weather the rodeo arena was in a bad condition. The decision was made to cancel the event for the safety of the competitors and animals. All events at the Wingham Show, held over three days from today, Friday, March 25 to Sunday, March 26 are still going ahead at this stage. Mrs Turner said the Demolition Derby will go ahead no matter how wet the ground is. At this stage the show jumping, this year being judged by Olympian John Fahey, is still going ahead. If rain persists and the ground degrades a decision will be made at the time. The Wingham Show rodeo has not been held since 2018. While the Wingham Show last went ahead in 2019 (because of COVID), the rodeo was cancelled in 2019 for cost reasons.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/7e469901-8227-4cda-b1f1-4ab4638b7852.jpg/r0_123_4496_2663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg