Free dental check for your pet in April

This month, we thought we would have a conversation about oral health in our pooches and kitties. Just like with us, cats and dogs suffer from dental disease. However, it is often much more pronounced in our furry friends, owing to the challenges of trying to brush their teeth on a regular basis. Additionally, dental problems often seem to almost appear overnight, which is usually due to the above issues related to preventative care and daily cleaning, and the speed at which animals age in relation to us. Even in the space of just six months, severe dental disease can present in animals. Which isn't surprising really, considering this would be like us not brushing our teeth for over two years. Once the early signs of dental disease develop, the teeth will generally continue to worsen at an exponential rate, as your pet's will often stop using a lot of their affected teeth, due to persistent and worsening dental pain. I'm sure we can all relate to just how painful it is when you get a sore tooth! And by avoiding using their teeth, or only eating soft food, the teeth no longer get naturally cleaned by the abrasive nature of chewing, and simply continue to rot. Although there are a lot of things you can do to prevent dental disease, including regular dry biscuits in their diet, teeth brushing (if achievable), and even water additives, ultimately your pets will need a dental just like we do. And generally speaking, the sooner you get on top of it, and get those teeth cleaned, the less likely that teeth need to be extracted, and the more affordable it becomes. As a rule of thumb, if you can get away with three to four dentals in a pet's life time, you are doing quite well. That would be a bit like us going to the dentist once every 20 years, and doing nothing in between those visits. During the month of April, we will be offering free dental checks with our lovely trained nurses. They will be able to assess your pet's teeth, make recommendations in relation to preventative care, and schedule a dental if they deem it necessary

