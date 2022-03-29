CWA State president visits

news, local-news,

On Sunday, March 27, the Gloucester Country Women's Association (CWA) branches joined together to welcome a visit from the CWA of NSW State president, Stephanie Stanhope. With Malaysia being this year's country of study, a Malaysian-style lunch was served and was enjoyed by all. Stephanie spoke of her journey over the past three years as State president, which she said had been a massive learning experience. She also spoke of the devastating bushfires in the Bega area when she lost her house, which she has since rebuilt. As her term as president is about to finish she said that taking art classes holds top priority and, amongst other activities, she also plans to become more involved in the District Exhibit at the Royal Easter Show. The Gloucester CWA members were delighted to meet up with Stephanie as part of her tour of the Mid North Coast.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/e7b75162-7ba7-4a00-81f5-f0155acf215c.jpg/r0_177_3000_1872_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg