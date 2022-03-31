news, local-news,

MidCoast Libraries' online event, About a Book, is a chance to meet award-winning Australian authors and share, discuss and review recommended books. On Tuesday April 5, the event will be hosted by Kaneana May, author of The One and All We Have Is Now, and MidCoast Libraries Manager, Chris Jones. Special guests include Dinuka McKenzie and Michael Trant. Dinuka's debut crime-fiction manuscript The Torrent won the 2020 Banjo Prize and was recently published by HarperCollins Australia. Her unpublished manuscript Taken was longlisted for the 2020 Richell Prize. Dinuka is also part of the team behind the Writers' Unleashed Festival. Michael Trant is the author of Wild Dogs and Ridgeview Station. His work features an authentic rural voice, as he draws on his experiences on the land in Western Australia. About a Book takes place at 7pm via Zoom and bookings are essential. Call MidCoast Libraries on 6592 5290 or book online at Zoom event: About A Book April 2022 - MidCoast Libraries (nsw.gov.au).

Zoom book club hosted by Manning Valley author Kaneana May