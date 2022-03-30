news, local-news,

The Gloucester Show committee just can't catch a break, with the continual rainfall causing the postponement of the 2022 show that was due to kick off on Friday. With the grounds waterlogged and the more rain forecast, Gloucester AH&P Association president, Greg Channon called an urgent meeting on Monday (March 28) afternoon to make a decision. "Lots of people were talking about if the show was being cancelled, so we wanted to make a call early," Greg said. "We were getting close to people getting ready and we wanted to make a decision before they started to come." It's the worse case of déjà vu for the committee, having made the same call 12 months ago for the same reason. After being forced to cancel the 2020 show due to COVID, the committee was hopeful for the March 2021 show when continual rain forced its postponement until October, only to have COVID strike again. This year, they have once again postponed the show until later in the year with their eye on the end of October and they are hopeful nothing will affect the new date. "You just have no idea what's going to happen," Greg said. RELATED: We're going ahead - Gloucester Show is set to proceed The call to postpone the 2022 show scheduled to run Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 was a tough one, but in the end it was all about safety and financial feasibility. "The grounds are saturated and even if we get some nice sunny weather, it still won't be enough." The committee worked through several different scenarios from busing people into the grounds to trying to determine how many events could be held under the open air pavilions. But in the end, with having to cancel all the horse events and the fact that show ring is essentially a swimming pool, they agreed that it was best to postpone. "We just won't get enough people through the gate," he said. The financial part of the decision is a pretty big one for an organisation that owns its showground and hasn't been able to run a show in two years. The committee is looking to apply to the Agricultural Societies Council NSW to hold the show on October 28 - 29.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/4d6be924-423b-4060-a3f8-33302fbd3465.png/r0_123_2000_1253_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg