news, local-news,

Mudgee artist, Rachel Melchers explores her connection with the earth and the elements in a new exhibition coming Gloucester. In her exhibition Grounded, which runs from Thursday, April 28 until Sunday, May 22 at the Gloucester Gallery, Rachel immerses herself in the landscape of the natural world. Rachel completed a visual arts degree back in the 1990s but only took up the practice about eight years ago. "At the time it didn't seem a viable way to make a living so I pretty much abandoned consistent artmaking," Rachel said. "I still consider myself a part-time artist but as the years go by and my children grow up, I'm investing more time and energy into my artmaking." Being creative has always been a part of who Rachel is. When she's not making art, she's still creating things from sewing, to renovating, to gardening and even furniture making. "I just like to make stuff. "I think making art fulfills many aspects of my life. It allows me to hone technical skills, to explore meaning for myself and connect with others, to be constantly pushing myself to experiment and create something new. There is no limit." Rachel considers herself a painter by trade, but she doesn't confine herself within the art form. She paints in oils, watercolours and incorporates collage, pastel, ink, wax and charcoal into her work. "One of the best things about making art for me is that the creative process is a form of mindfulness. As a lifelong anxiety sufferer just being in the moment and feeling flow is good for my being." It's the first time Rachel has brought her work to Gloucester and she has created an entirely new exhibition for the Gloucester Gallery. Her inspiration for the exhibition comes from her connection to the environment. "Being immersed in nature makes me feel grounded - hence the name of the exhibition," she said. " "When I'm feeling stressed or anxious being in nature really calms me. In fact, when things feel really out of control I have an undeniable pull to go outside and lie flat on my back on the ground. It's like that physical connection with the earth settles my energy and puts things in perspective." Rachel is hosting an opening on Saturday, April 30 from noon until 3pm. Everyone is welcome to come and meet the artist. Gloucester Gallery is open Thursday to Saturday from 10am until 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm. Entry is free.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/505caf87-8c60-4fce-9d1b-948e62119830.jpg/r0_137_2075_1309_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg