news, local-news,

"You left us too abruptly. You were not ready. Your family and friends will miss you greatly." These words are from a family statement that Daintry Gerrand provided via audio hookup at the Coroners Inquest into her sister Julie Fletcher's death, on day 30 of the NSW Bushfires Coroners Inquiry on March 22, 2022. Daintry told of a "caring, compassionate, considerate and capable" woman who had "sensitivity, vulnerability and strength", and was well loved and valued by her family, friends and coworkers. The court was told Julie loved travel, and the family farm she lived on with her beloved animals, who she always put before herself, was her "peaceful place". Julie, aged 63, tragically died at her home at Johns River on the Mid Coast of NSW on the night of November 8, 2019, in the Bills Crossing Crowdy Bay bushfire, a fire that burnt for nine weeks and ravaged 13,000 hectares. The inquiry heard how, in the days prior to the fire, friends and family had discussed a bushfire plan, agreeing that the plan was to open the gates to let the animals out, and to leave the property early. On the day of Julie's death, the fire took an "extreme and abnormal" run, spreading seven kilometres north in around three hours. "This extreme and dangerous fire behaviour goes someway toward explaining how the fire took Julie and the residents of Johns River by surprise later that evening," Assisting Counsel Mr Casselden said. Throughout the day and night, various neighbours, plus Daintry and her husband, who lived up the road from Julie, contacted her to check on her and urge her to leave early, the inquiry was told. Daintry last spoke to Julie at around 11pm, when Julie said, ""I can't get out, the house is exploding around me," before the phone call dropped out. The court heard that both Daintry and Julie called 000 around 11pm. The Harrington and Cundle Moto Rural Fire Service brigades arrived at Julie's property at 11.33pm, however by then the house had burnt to the ground. The next day police investigators found Julie's remains in what was the bedroom of her house before it was destroyed. The matter is now being held over to September 5, 2022 when the Coroners Inquiry will receive formal submissions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/f2cf25a0-b977-4744-8a7a-aeae7123812f.jpg/r0_24_1024_603_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg