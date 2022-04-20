Funding for 16 community projects

news, local-news,

Stratford Coal has granted more than $68,000 in funding to support 16 local community organisations across the Gloucester and Stroud region, aiming to make a positive difference to the community. The Stratford Coal 2022 Community Support Program is funding a variety of projects including Indigenous culture programs; environmental projects; infrastructure improvements at local schools and preschools; community and family events; IT equipment upgrades at schools; education and training programs; and resources and furnishings for local health services. Around 30 representatives from the successful community organisations attended a presentation at the Avon Valley Inn recently to celebrate the donations and the diverse range of community events and projects that are now possible for the benefit of the community. "The club is very grateful for the sponsorship from Stratford Coal. The funding will play a big part in helping Gloucester Junior Rugby League get the club back up and running and bring another junior sport back to the region," Jason Boorer from Gloucester Junior Rugby League said. Stratford Coal operations manager John Cullen was thrilled to be funding local initiatives. "Congratulations to all the community groups who are receiving funding this year," he said. "Gloucester is home to many caring, educational, cultural and environmental groups who bring positive change in our community. We are so pleased we can help support them through our grants program. "The funding this year will enable new equipment and technology at our local schools, replace machinery at the Men's Shed, run local events, new safety equipment for the Booral Rural Fire Brigade, new furniture at Stroud Community Lodge, weaving resources for the Gloucester Worimi First Peoples Aboriginal Corporation, community art murals and ensure the annual MidCoast Science and Engineering Challenge goes ahead. "Since 2010, we have invested more than $830,000 towards a range of community-based initiatives in the Gloucester region and we remain committed to playing an active role in the area where we operate and helping build a strong and sustainable community," John said. The Stratford Coal Community Support Program runs annually and invests in community groups working in the areas of education, health, social and community, environment, and cultural heritage. It aims to make a positive difference in the local community, and to the lives of the people who work and live in the local area. Since 2004, Yancoal has grown to be one of Australia's largest coal exporters, owning or operating nine producing mines across the country, employing more than 4300 Australians, contributing to the national economy, and investing in regional communities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/90e3e507-67a0-4677-99b9-cbc713fd0f2c.JPG/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Funding for 16 community projects