Support for Mid Coast flood-affected communities

Mid Coast residents affected by the recent storms and floods can obtain in-person advice and information by attending one of three Recovery Assistance Points - with one being held in Gloucester. The State Government has pledged $25 million in funding for essential trauma and recovery services to communities hardest hit by the recent flooding in NSW. Having been declared a disaster impacted region, Mid Coast residents are eligible for the fast-tracked support. The Recovery Assistance Points are staffed by disaster recovery experts who can guide you through the different types of support available. There will be a focus on the main areas of local need - financial assistance for farmers and mental health support to the community. Mental health support aims to help residents get through the recovery as they begin to rebuild homes and businesses. Resilience NSW will work with Headspace and Lifeline to manage the response and ensure the mental health recovery effort is as coordinated, responsive and targeted as possible. Local input will be sourced from the community and local health networks. Primary producers impacted by the storms and floods are eligible for a range of financial supports including Special Disaster Grants of up to $75,000. Rural Landholder Grants and further funding will be available to primary producers and critical industries to assist in the protection of supply chains, boosting recovery and rebuilding efforts. The Recovery Assistance Points will take place from 10am - 3pm: Friday April 8-- Uniting Church Taree Monday April 11 -- Council Chambers, Gloucester Wednesday April 13-- Wingham Services Club People attending the recovery assistance points will be able to access the following: Information about what funding is available for disaster recovery (Service NSW) assistance with applying for the funding (Department Primary Industries) advice on rural flood recovery issues (Local Land Services) mental health support, information and referral pathways (Rural Adversity Mental Health Program) advice from the National Resilience and Recovery Agency Local community support from MidCoast Council's Community Recovery Team The Disaster Assistance Finder tool is also available to help people know what supports are available to them. The tool can be access via https://disasterassistance.service.nsw.gov.au/ You can also contact MidCoast Council disaster recovery team at recovery@midcoast.nsw.gov.au

