For the first time MidCoast Council's Youth Week Photo Exhibition is coming to Gloucester. Thanks to the generous support of businesses on Church Street, the 21 photos entered into the exhibition will be displayed in shopfront windows. The photos will be on display during Youth Week for the community to enjoy and is great opportunity to celebrate the talents of the young people in our region. In the past the annual exhibition has been displayed on the side of the Manning Regional Art Gallery, but this year's the exhibition is expanding its reach to include Gloucester and Forster (on display in shops on Wharf Street). Each photo will have a QR code that will link the viewer to the online exhibition, complete with a little blurb from the photographer about their inspiration. The exhibition runs from Monday, April 4 until Thursday, April 14. All the photos entered are from young people between the ages of 12-24. This year's is 'It Starts with YOUth''. The images and also be viewed online at https://woobox.com/bkrt7s. Youth Week is an annual celebration for young people that recognises the valuable contribution they make to our community and provides safe and enjoyable activities and events for young people to participate in. It's an opportunity for young people to express their ideas and views, act on issues that affect their lives, and create and enjoy activities and events. MidCoast Council is supporting and delivering a number of free activities and events across the region to celebrate help Youth Week 2022. For more information on the events check out MidCoast Youth on Facebook.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/43de9737-ad4a-4d6b-a0ca-64aa4f17efbc.jpg/r0_429_4608_3033_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg