And then there were nine

The time: sometime in 1942. The place: somewhere in Gona. Twenty-one infantrymen from South Australia had been in continual action for two months. They were thin, haggard, under-nourished, insect-bitten, grimy and physically near the end of their tether. But they were ready to fight. They were talking amongst themselves about a Japanese weapon pit concealed in the butt of a huge jungle tree at the end of a clearing. The pit held them up for two hours. Two men were killed and five wounded in their initial rush towards the Japanese position. Twenty-six-year-old Lieutenant G T Hicks was talking quietly to his men. "Well, no use sitting around, we might as well get stuck into it". Turning to his Sergeant, he asked how far to the edge of the kunai to the pit. 'Seventy or 80 yards, I say,'' replied the Sergeant. "Well there are 21 of us now,'' said a stocky little private. "It will take about six of us to dig the little blighters out" "You ought to be one of the six, sport," said another private. ''You're so short Tojo would never be able to get a sight on you." A soft ripple of laughter ran around the small group. From the Japanese post came the pap-pap-pap of a machine gun burst. "Use them up, Tojo. You haven't much longer to go". The Lieutenant buckled his belt and looked around at his men. They grinned and reached for their weapons. ''According to Shorty that job's going to mean 15 of us won't get through''. They made little movement in the grass until they reached the edge of the kunai. There was a sudden flash of steel as the Australians sprang to their feet and started running. The Australians were running in a straight line. There was no swerving or dodging when charging into machine gun fire. Men were falling. One threw up his hands and stumbled to one side. Another fell as he was running. Another was spun around like a top before he crumpled and slid to the ground. The little man who predicted that six would get through, almost reached the Japanese pit before he fell over backwards, as if somebody had delivered a terrific uppercut. He did not live to find out, but his estimate was wrong. Nine of the Australians got through. They wiped out the post killing every one of the 19 Japanese soldiers inside. That is the meaning of morale. The author saw that happen many times, it was an expressive of the fighting spirit that makes these young Australians the world's best assault troops. Lest we forget The RSL Gloucester Sub-branch will be holding an Anzac Day dawn service with a march and ceremony later in the day on Monday, April 25.

