Youth week activities come to Gloucester

Youth Week is off and running with MidCoast Council planning free activities in Gloucester. How about a movie night at the pool or a chance to design and paint a skateboard deck? On Saturday April 9, there will be a family friendly movie night for young people at the Gloucester pool. Two movies will be screened (Raya and the Last Dragon, and Jungle Cruise) with the kiosk open and Gloucester Rotary Gloucester providing a barbecue. The event runs from 5pm until 9pm and entry to the pool is free. Council has also organised a Skateboard Deck Art Workshop to take place in the undercover barbecue area near the skatebowl in Billabong Park. The workshop takes place on Monday April 11 from 1pm to 3pm and is open for those ages 12 years to 24 years. Street artist, James Pearson will run a short course to help participants you design, create and paint a skateboard deck (supplied by council) using stencils, spray paints and pens to take home at the end of the session. The workshop is free and includes all materials. Places are limited to 10 participants and registration is a must. Register via the eventbrite website. For further information, please contact the gallery art.gallery@midcoast.nsw.gov.au or phone (02) 6592 5455 Youth Week runs from Monday April 4 until Thursday April 14 and marks the launch of the second annual MidCoast Youth Awards. Nominations will open during the week. The MidCoast Youth Awards is an initiative of Taree PCYC and MidCoast Council that recognises the valuable contributions young people aged 12-24 in the MidCoast Council LGA by celebrating the achievements of individuals across seven categories (The Arts, Community Service, Leadership, Sports, Wellbeing, Resilience and Entrepreneurship). Award Categories (except for the Entrepreneurship category) are split into two age groups, 12 to 17 years and 18-24 years with the winner of each category receiving a $250 cash prize. Only young people aged 18-24 are eligible for the Entrepreneur Award. Anyone can nominate a young person for a Youth Award by completing the nomination form below before Sunday, June 26. More information, and the online nomination form can be found via council's website.

WHAT'S ON MidCoast Council plans free activities in Gloucester for Youth Week