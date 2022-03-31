Manning Valley minor flood warning issued
NSW SES have issued a minor flood warning for Wingham, Taree and Croki early this morning (Thursday, March 31).
As of 5.30am, the SES advised that rainfall during Tuesday (March 29) and Wednesday (March 30) has caused river level rises across the Manning River catchment.
Minor flooding is expected along the Manning River at Wingham and likely at Taree and Croki Wharf this morning morning.
Further heavy rainfall is forecast on Thursday, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Further river level rises are possible.
This situation is being closely monitored, and revised predictions will be provided as necessary. A Flood Watch is current for the lower Mid North Coast.
What is expected:
Minor flooding expected along the Manning River at Wingham, Taree and Croki
The Manning River at Wingham is expected to exceed the minor flood level (4.90 m) around 07:00 am Thursday.
- The river level may reach around 5.30 metres 11:00 am Thursday.
- Bight Bridge between Tinonee and Wingham may be closed
The Manning River at Taree is likely to reach the minor flood level (1.80 m) around 11:00 am Thursday on the high tide. With forecast rainfall, further rises are possible.
- Flood waters may start to impact low lying roads and bridges including:
- Possible isolation of low lying parts of Glenthorne and Manning Point
- Inundation of low lying foreshore areas in Taree CBD including Taree Aquatic Club (Sailo's), Manning River Rowing Club and Council Chambers.
- Low lying areas in Taree Estate, Glenthorne, Dumaresq Island, Pampoolah and Bishops Bay being to inundate
- Possible road closures on the Lower Manning at Tea Tree Lane, Cowens Lane and Polsons Lane isolating Manning Point, Mitchell's Island and Oxley Island
The Manning River at Croki Wharf may peak near the minor flood level (1.50 metres) around 10:00 am Thursday on the high tide. The river level may reach again to similar minor flooding
What you need to do:
Communities in the Upper Manning can become isolated when the Mount George gauge exceeds minor levels. Residents in affected areas need to consider the impact of potential isolations.
Communities in and around Wingham and Wingham Peninsular need to closely monitor the situation and plan ahead around possible road closures and inundation of low lying areas.
Communities in the Lower Manning including Manning Point, Mitchells Island and Oxley Island can become isolated when the Taree gauge exceeds minor levels. Residents in affected areas need to consider the impact of potential isolations.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should take the following actions:
- Do not drive, ride or walk through flood water
- Consider the impact of road closures and flood isolation on work, family and educational commitments
- Monitor emergency warnings and severe weather updates on local ABC radio, NSW SES Facebook Page and Bureau of Meteorology website
- If your property is at risk of inundation raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top
- If advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, do so without delay . Secure outside belongings and, before leaving, turn off the power, water and take essential medicines and clothes with you
- Farmers should move machinery, livestock, pumps and fodder to flood free ground
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.