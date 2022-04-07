news, local-news,

The monthly walk of the Gloucester Environment Group (GEG), encompassing the Basin Loop Walk in Copeland Tops, took place on Saturday March 19. Although the weather was forecast to be rainy, it wasn't until the last few hundred metres of the walk that raincoats were needed. The Basin Loop is the longest walk in Copeland Tops at 7km, recommended for those who like to stretch their legs a bit more. The 11 walkers from GEG walked the loop in an anti-clockwise direction, following the historic Old Copeland Road continuously uphill for about 3.5km through dry rainforest to the open forest on the ridges. The vegetation changed from the strangler figs, giant stinging trees and epiphytes of the rainforest to the tall eucalypts of the open forest as we climbed. Although koalas are often seen along this section of track, they were unfortunately in hiding. We did, however, hear plenty of birds and were delighted when a pheasant coucal (a kind of large cuckoo) flopped out onto the path in front of us. At the top of the ridge, the track meets the Scone Road, and at this point we turned to the west and south down Broadbents Trail which joins with the Hidden Treasure Loop that leads back into the rainforest and then to the Copeland Tops carpark. The Hidden Treasure Mine is visible through a protective steel grating, and other relics of the gold mining days are also around. This includes the old boiler for the Criterion stamper battery, now very rusted but still retaining its shape, and several other smaller mine shaft entries. The Hidden Treasure Mine itself was one of the most productive in the area, but is now abandoned and inhabited by microbats, according to the signage. As these animals are nocturnal, so we didn't see any of those either. As always, food and conversation are a large part of our walks, and we enjoyed morning tea at a picnic table near the Hidden Treasure Mine, and lunch under the shelter at the car park, avoiding the rain. Next month's walk will be at The Glen Nature Reserve east of Craven on Saturday April 19. Those interested should contact Pat Burrows on 0401 798 382.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/ac629c2d-2b52-4338-b6fb-531c2956855a.jpg/r5_141_2042_1292_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg