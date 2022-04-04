Unpacking gift giving as a long language

This is branded content.

All over the world, people are showing love. Whether it's love for a partner, friend or family member. Love is something that binds us all and brings hope, excitement, and a tapestry of other enriching emotions and experiences to our lives.

Did you know, however, that the way we show or wish to receive love actually differs from person to person?



This is called a love language, and understanding what your top love languages are may just revolutionise all the relationships in your life, as it makes it much easier to pinpoint how you feel appreciated, or alternatively, wish to show those around you that you appreciate them.

Whilst all of our love languages are of equal importance and validity, there is one in particular that we will be unpacking together: gift-giving. What does this language of love entail?



Does this love language manifest as a boyfriend who prefers big and extravagant gifts over sentimental items? Or what about a wife who values personalised gifts for her over generic gifts? Or is there a little more to it?

Read on if you'd like to understand a little more about this special and often misunderstood love language.

What is a love language?

There are, in fact, five kinds of love languages: words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, gift-giving, and physical touch.



Understanding what yours is, gives you the ability to properly explain to your partner how you feel most valued and understood, both by them as well as all of the other strong platonic relationships in your life.



Whether it's for your partner who feels loved via gift-giving, or perhaps it's an extra "I love you" every now and then to your husband whose love language is words of affirmation, being mindful of your partner's love language and demonstrating your affection for them in way that best aligns with their emotional needs will naturally make your relationship stronger.

These languages are simply another way to help you understand the intricacies of a relationship and how to create the best and most loving one possible.



In no way do you and your partner need to have the same one in order to be compatible, but unlocking the knowledge that you're both different will help support greater communication and understanding in your shared future.

Signs that your love language is gift-giving

Gift-giving is by far one of the most misunderstood love languages of the five variations. Many dismiss it as someone wanting large or extravagant presents, but more often than not this is actually far from the truth.

If gift-giving is your love language, it simply means that whilst hearing an "I love you" is always appreciated, your love manifests itself in a physical representation.



This usually means that any gift or even a sentiment, no matter how big or small, will be loved and appreciated by you.



This could mean you cherish anything as tiny as a small flower that is offhandedly picked for you during a picnic date, or rather something larger like a piece of jewellery.



The psychology behind having gift-giving as a love language is that you simply love signs that your partner has thought about you and is showing you this in a way that they know you'll appreciate more than anything.

When is the best time to give your partner a gift, and what should that gift be?

If your partner's love language is gift-giving, you may be left a little confused as to when to purchase or gift them something. Is it all the time or simply on special occasions?



Well, a person who feels most loved by receiving something simply wants to feel as though the other person is thinking about them. The obvious times to gift them with something would be important dates like a birthday, anniversary, or any other special milestone or occasion.



However, it's also important to be a little more spontaneous so that your unique person feels seen by you.

If you're looking to gift your partner with an item but are a little lost with what that should be, then try thinking back to important times you've spent together.



It's not simply their overarching interests that are important, but also little things they've mentioned on past occasions.



It can simply be that they mentioned they were tired, and you purchased them a coffee during your morning together, or perhaps you can pay for their movie ticket or an item they've been after for themselves for a longer period of time but haven't yet purchased.



These little gestures show generosity and active listening and will no doubt make your partner feel more valued.

Understanding your own love language is incredibly important as it helps you to understand yourself a little better, and will benefit your long-term relationships of all kinds.



However, it is just as important to attempt to understand your partner's language, especially if you find it's different to yours.



Understanding somebody else's love language is a way to ensure you know how to make them feel valued, listened to, and loved; and after all, at the end of the day, isn't that how we all want to feel?



So, if gift-giving is your partner's love language, remember to listen to their needs and you'll find small opportunities everywhere to gift them something in daily life.