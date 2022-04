news, local-news,

The Gloucester Advocate is now taking submissions for changes and additions to the 2022 Gloucester Local Telephone Directory. For those needing to change, add or remove a residential line listing in the book, now is the time to submit. The ensure your details get included in the new edition of the book, please visit https://form.jotform.com/220816880454863 and follow the six simple steps. Submissions close on Friday, May 27, 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/17f3250a-9017-4f2d-83d0-789d49aae6fa_rotated_270.JPG/r0_1406_3024_3115_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Submit your changes for Gloucester phone book