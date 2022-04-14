news, local-news,

Do you know an outstanding young person? Why not nominate them for a 2022 MidCoast Youth Awards? Open to anyone aged between 18-24 years who is living, working or studying in the MidCoast local government area (LGA), the awards recognise achievements in the arts, community service, leadership, sports, wellbeing, resilience and entrepreneurship. Last year, Gloucester's Hailey Trudgeon won a wellbeing award for her 'narrative therapy' work helping children tell their stories about the fires in Old Bar. Hailey is one of 13 local talents to win a $250 cash prize. "Young people like Hailey are the heart and soul of our community," mayor Claire Pontin said. "It's so important we recognise the fantastic contributions young people make in our community every day." Nominations have opened inline with the NSW Youth Week. Running from Monday, April 4-14, Youth Week is an opportunity for young people to get involved in community activities and make their voices heard. Nominations for the 2022 MidCoast Youth Awards are open until Sunday, June 26. The awards are an initiative of MidCoast Council and Taree PCYC with support from local service providers and businesses. For more information, go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/youthawards. To find out more about Youth Week activities, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/youthevents.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/7eea7305-5dee-4288-b668-3d97b74a3f4a.JPG/r51_0_2198_1213_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

2022 MidCoast Youth Awards