Some thoughts on Easter

Easter is the most important day in the Christian church, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The Easter season begins with Lent, a time where Christians are encouraged to reflect, fast and prepare for the resurrection of Jesus. Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Holy Saturday, the day before Easter Sunday. Easter Sunday always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. There are many religious Easter traditions. On Ash Wednesday many Christian churches hold special services where participants are invited to have ashes of palm fronds placed on their foreheads as a symbol of repentance and death. While not a rule in any faith, it is common for Christians throughout the world to choose to give up something for Lent. The idea is to make a sacrifice in preparation for Easter Sunday. Hot cross buns are a traditional food for Good Friday, which is the day Jesus was crucified on a cross. The spices included in the buns are said to be representative of the ones that were used to prepare Jesus' body for the tomb. The cross is the most powerful and important religious symbol of Easter. Palm Sunday is the week before Easter Sunday. As Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey, people threw down palm branches ahead of his path. Palms are said to symbolise victory and peace. There are many other Easter symbols that have significance to us, and many of the most widely known are religious in origin. Easter Eggs have been a universal symbol in many religions across the millennia, symbolising new life and rebirth. Eggs must be cracked open for new life to emerge, just as Jesus' tomb was opened by God so that he could emerge after being resurrected. As a result, Easter eggs symbolise both the tomb of Jesus and his resurrection. Also representing fertility and new life, the Easter bunny had its origin in pre-Christian fertility lore. The hare was the Egyptian symbol of fertility, and the ancient Greeks thought that rabbits could reproduce as virgins. In early medieval times, the rabbit became associated with the Virgin Mary and commonly appeared in medieval art. However, the Easter bunny, who visits children on Easter morning, was an invention of German Protestants, where the 'Easter hare' brought eggs and sweets to good children. The Easter bunny bringing chocolate Easter eggs has become something fun to do with the kids. And in Australia we have created our own unique symbol by introducing the Easter bilby. This marsupial, which is regionally extinct in NSW, is being reintroduced to secure reserves in an effort to restore populations. Surely a sign of new life. Butterflies are symbols of the resurrection of Jesus. Just as butterflies emerge from a chrysalis in which they are hidden away, Jesus emerges from the tomb three days after being laid to rest in it. New outfits for Easter also symbolise rebirth. And a long-standing superstition was that wearing new clothes to church on Easter Sunday would bring good luck for the coming year. Elaborate Easter bonnets became part of the tradition over time, and this led to people parading through the streets to show off their finery. Around Gloucester most of the churches will be holding services over the Easter weekend. At the Uniting Church, services will take place at 9.30am on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Everyone is welcome to join in a sunrise service at 6am at Kia-Ora lookout.

