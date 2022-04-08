news, local-news,

A workshop providing participants with practical tools and strategies for living well and building resilience will be held in Gloucester on Tuesday, April 26. The "Your Life Matters" workshop is part of a series across regional and rural communities presented by the Quest for Life Foundation and hosted by Gloucester Evening CWA. "The greatest gift you can give yourself, your children, your family and your community is the gift of your own good physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing," foundation founder Petrea King said. Australians living in regional and rural communities are some of the most resilient people on earth, senior facilitator Margie Braunstein said. "But the ability to weather the challenges of life may come at a price. Many families are emotionally 'tough' and find it difficult to reach out and ask for help. Community members who find their financial, mental or emotional resources are depleted are encouraged to take advantage of this workshop and learn skills to live well in challenging circumstances. The Gloucester workshop will be held in the CWA Hall, 108 Church Street, from 9.30am to 3pm on April 26. The event is fully subsidised (no charge) but bookings are essential. Register with the Country Women's Association Mid North Coast by email bazandrhonda@gmail.com or phone 0417 475 756. Morning tea and soup will be available for $6 per person.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/79afa125-5430-4269-84a7-7e67d47ffa39.JPG/r0_36_510_324_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Your Life Matters regional and rural workshops at Gloucester