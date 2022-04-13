Smashing times for Barrington's relay team

news, local-news,

Barrington Public School's (BPS) relay team gave the State swim champions a red-hot-go with most of them smashing their personal best (PB) times. The four swimmers took to the pool at the Sydney Aquatic Centre on Tuesday April 5 in a field of 30 teams for the mixed open Peter Dobson Small School relay. Although the team was slightly different then the one that qualified for the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) Swimming Championships, it didn't stop their enthusiasm. Originally, Hunter McKinley was due to swim, however, he had to pull out last minute due to COVID isolation. "He was devastated," BPS teacher, Dave Keen said. "Thankfully Oliver Laurie was willing to step up and take his place so the team didn't have to forfeit." RELATED: Barrington's relay team is off to State Oliver along with Riley Blanch, Charlie Coombe, Saige Partridge swam their way to the 15th position. Their qualifying time for the 200 metre freestyle event was 3m64s. At the championships, they finished in 2.53m82s with Riley, Saige and Oliver all beating their PBs. Dave is so proud of their achievement. "They all swam really well and gave it their best." Although Hunter didn't get a chance to swim at the event this year, there is a bright side. As he is only in year five and the rest of the relay team are also in either year five or four, there's always next year. Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming Club The club's weekly competition has finished up for the season and its looking to hold its presentation night after school resumes for term two. Recently, the club was lucky enough to receive funding from Swimming NSW and the Grassroots Sport Fund to help purchase a new laptop. For those looking for a winter swim carnival, Forster Aquatic Swim Club is hosting a short course event next month. The Forster Short Course Qualifying Carnival is a great event for those thinking about trying out a carnival as it takes place in a 25 metre pool. The event is being held on Sunday May 29 at the Forster YMCA. Being an indoor pool, weather won't be an issue. For more information visit the Forster swim club's Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/698528e5-7453-4b04-99d2-9873d981f1aa.jpg/r0_285_4160_2635_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg