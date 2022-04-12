Wingham Busker Muster bringing colour and sound to the streets| photos and video

news, local-news,

The Wingham Busker Muster is set to become a regular event on the Wingham annual calendar after a successful competition for the second year running. Held on Saturday morning, April 9 on Isabella Street in Wingham, the event was designed to bring visitors to the main street of Wingham, following a terrible of two years for local small businesses. A total of 23 buskers took part in the competition, with the winners being decided by voting from the public. First prize of $200 went to Cassidy Donovan, second prize of $100 went to Max Leggott and Craige Bourke and third prize of $50 went to young Travis McLachlan-Ifield from Gloucester, who placed second last year. Bill said they are trying to get more variety in the buskers, with this year including a poet. Ideally he would also like comedians and jugglers to also enter. To give the morning an even more colourful and festive feel, roving circus performers form Circartus made appearances along the street, and Wingham-based choir, Wingsong also performed a number of times. Founder of the Busker Muster, Bill Beach said that the crowd was a little down from last year's inaugural competition, probably due to inclement weather. However, he said, it was a great success. "It's difficult to estimate a number but both sides of Isabella street were pretty much packed," Bill said. "It was a great morning." There are no entry fees for the competitors - all prize money comes via donations from local businesses, including Wingham Memorial Services Club and Wingham Beef Exports, plus MidCoast Council and the Wingham Chamber of Commerce. "We run the whole thing on the smell of an oily rag," Bill said. "But now it's starting to get a bit of a reputation. The whole thing I think is, is building up a bit of a head of steam."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/f8d4f25e-0192-4da9-ae2b-290c34bd1791.JPG/r7_47_2984_1729_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Wingham Busker Muster bringing colour and sound to the streets| photos and video