news, local-news,

On until Sunday April 24 'Melding Dissonance' is an exhibition by Jo Ernst and Anke De Revuer. With two very different artists, both explore the integration of old and new, nature and humanity. The gallery is open from Thursday to Sunday 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm. Entry is free. April 22-24 2022 Stroud Show has forged ahead, now extending to a three day format and offering show goers an even bigger, better and brighter program. Wednesday, April 27 The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 27 in the garden at Sharyn and Albert Blanch's home, 99 Irrawang Road, Gloucester. Irrawang Road is on the right just out of town as you drive towards Barrington. Please continue to the top of the hill where parking marshalls will supervise the parking. The topic of discussion at the meeting will be "Seed Saving and Seed Raising" by Mandy Griffis and Peter Hazell. Please bring your general gardening questions for advice from our "green thumb" Mandy, also any saleable garden related items for the trading table, 'show and tell', a chair and a mug but no food to share due to COVID. There will be the usual competitions for a cut flower, a piece of fruit or a vegetable. We expect to be undercover out of the weather. Friend and visitors are invited to attend. It is a beautiful garden, situated high on the hill above the Barrington River. Wear sturdy footwear in case it is still wet underfoot. Change of plans Because of all the rain the Vintage Motocycle Expo has been cancelled, but in an effort to raise a bit of money for the Rotary Club, anyone who would like to come and camp undercover (in the pavilions) is welcome on Saturday, April 30. Rotary guys will be there with their barbecue and it will be just $10 entry. Unfortunately there will be no Show and Shine either.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/455a342d-3d8e-4e20-94e7-69bdffdfa182.JPG/r0_384_6000_3774_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON What's on in the Gloucester valley