The dawn service commences at 5.30am at the Gloucester Memorial Park clock tower. Members of the public are invited to attend. At 6.30am there is a wreath laying ceremony at the memorial gates at St Paul's Anglican Church, followed at 7am with wreath laying at the Gloucester Cemetery Memorial and at 7.15am, wreath laying at the Gloucester District Historical Museum. Participants in the Anzac Day march will assemble outside the Gloucester Soldiers Club at 10.15am. Wreaths will be laid at the soldiers club at 10.25am. The march will step off from outside the soldiers club at 10.30am, with guard leading the march, music supplied, the flag bearing party, followed by members of the RSL and guests, women's auxiliary, community organisations and schools, fire and SES. The parade will proceed via Denison, Church and Hume streets, ending up at the Gloucester Memorial Park. A bus will be available courtesy of the Gloucester Soldiers Memorial Hospital for those ex-service personnel and others who find it difficult to march. The public are invited to witness the march at 10.30am and attend the 11am service at the memorial clock tower. A collection will be conducted at the service and proceeds go the Gloucester RSL Sub-branch to support the Gloucester veterans and their families. In the event of wet weather, the 10.30am march will proceed down Denision Street to the Gloucester Recreation Centre where 11am service will be conducted. Members of the public of Gloucester are invited to attend. Lest We Forget

WHAT'S ON Dawn and main Anzac Day services will be conducted at Gloucester