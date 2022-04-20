news, local-news,

The next meeting of Gloucester Garden Club will be held on Wednesday, April 27 in the garden at Sharyn and Albert Blanch's home, 99 Irrawang Road, Gloucester. Irrawang Road is on the right just out of town as you drive towards Barrington. Please continue to the top of the hill where parking marshalls will supervise the parking. The topic of discussion at the meeting will be "Seed Saving and Seed Raising" by Mandy Griffis and Peter Hazell. Please bring your general gardening questions for advice from our "green thumb" Mandy, also any saleable garden related items for the trading table, 'show and tell', a chair and a mug but no food to share due to COVID. There will be the usual competitions for a cut flower, a piece of fruit or a vegetable. We expect to be undercover out of the weather. Friend and visitors are invited to attend. It is a beautiful garden, situated high on the hill above the Barrington River. Wear sturdy footwear in case it is still wet underfoot.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/f46370d6-88c4-45da-a8d9-190fdff3f1ac.jpg/r2_0_6476_3658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Gloucester Garden Club meeting on April 27 at Irrawang Road