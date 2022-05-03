Save on energy in winter

news, local-news,

Well, it turns out that 'leakiness' is a key contributor to your energy bills in winter, according to the CSIRO. The CSIRO says that Australian homes are among the leakiest in the world.* Our climates are generally mild and so it's never been considered an issue that our homes are continually exchanging hot and cold air with the outside world. But when it does get cold, you really want to keep the warm air in and the cold air out. So where are the most common places that our homes leak? If you have an old home, you will most likely have a chimney that is no longer used. A lot of warm air moves up the chimney and is lost from your home. Old homes are usually on stumps or piers above the ground rather than sitting on a concrete slab. As well as this, there are often gaps in the floorboards that will let cold air in. Most homes have gaps that leak cold around windows and doors. Old-fashioned wooden sash windows, common in weatherboard houses, are especially prone to leaky gaps. Older homes were also required to have air vents in the walls to allow good air circulation. As fires and particularly gas heaters were used, there needed to be a way to let the smoke and fumes they produced out. Cupboards and skirting boards can also leak - do you have holes in your laundry cupboards or your kitchen cupboards? These may be to let water in and out or power cords. Are your skirting boards loose? Or have old appliances been replaced and so maybe the inlet holes have not been filled in? How can you eliminate those leaky gaps? It's simple enough to block a chimney - you can either block off the entire fireplace or block the chimney. You could use crumpled newspaper or you can actually get a chimney balloon. It's ideal for raised wooden floors to have under floor insulation, but a cheaper (if not quite so effective) way is to make sure all the gaps in the floorboards are filled and the floor is cover with mats. Completely sealing doors and windows is a little more difficult, but door snakes can be quite effective. If you have a little more money, you can get professionally-installed draught seals. It's also a good idea to draw your curtains over your windows even when you're not in the room. A lot of heat is lost through the glass. You will find it all makes an enormous difference, keeping the warm air in and the cold air out. And remember, the most cost efficient way to heat you home is to use your reverse cycle air conditioner. If you follow the tips above, you will find you will be comfortable with a lower temperature setting and use less energy to maintain that temperature. And don't forget to wear a warm cloths and/or a jumper rather than turning up the temperature. *CSIRO quoted from www.abc.net.au/news/2020-07-13/how-houses-leak-energy

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/ba3196b3-e290-490c-9d6e-ff3f983ffaf4.jpg/r7_477_3200_2281_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg