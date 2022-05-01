news, local-news,

Spectacular footage of Ellenborough Falls in flood earlier this year went viral on social media. Three posts on the Barrington Coast Facebook page, featuring video of chocolate brown water spilling over the falls, reached more than three million users. Another Facebook post promoting the top 10 rock pools on the Barrington Coast reached 750,000 users. These statistics were included in the Barrington Coast destination marketing plan report for the first quarter of 2022, presented to MidCoast Council's April meeting. "This quarter marks the strongest period of website (www.barringtoncoast.com.au) activity since launch in October 2021," council's manager of growth economic development and tourism, Deb Tuckerman reported. "Fifty three (53) per cent of all sessions came in January, making it the site's best month." Ms Tuckerman said in response to comments by councillors at the last council meeting, staff are reviewing website metrics to come up with a reporting framework which shows visitor views across all major centres including Forster, Taree and Gloucester. It is intended to provide these metrics in the next quarterly report, ranking them in comparison to the top five destinations viewed, she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/6a9511be-a17c-4f60-8f7c-b5920c3c5f3e.JPG/r0_212_622_563_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg