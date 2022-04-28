news, local-news,

The contractor engaged to rehabilitate and reconstruct sections of Scone Road that suffered landslips during the March 2021 floods will have their contract varied to include another section of Scone Road not previously included in the contract. At the April 27 ordinary meeting of MidCoast Council, councillors voted unanimously to not seek a tender for restoration works on 'Site 5' of the road, and to enter into negotiations with the current contractor, Earthtec Pty Ltd to undertake the works on Site 5 as well as the sections they have already been engaged to carry out. The report tabled at the meeting said that Scone Road was badly affected during the floods with more than 15 landslips on the council maintained section between Copeland and the Barrington Tops Forestry Area. At council's February meeting it was resolved to engage a contractor for 13 of the impacted sections. Site 5, a 90 metre long section on a steep side-slope, required more investigation and design development than other sections, and at the time was not included in the scope of works as it may have held up procurement of other works on the road. Related: Scone Road landslips to be rehabilitated and reconstructed The site is directly in between two of the major slips being repaired by Earthtec, and the report says that engaging a different contractor to do the work on Site 5 could create 'coordination risks' to both contractors and council, and has the potential to delay works even further, causing longer disruption to road users. "Scone Road is currently closed due to a landslip in the Forestry managed area. As a result, the level of traffic on Scone Road is currently low. It is therefore the least disruptive and the safest time to be doing this type of work, rather than once the road has been re-opened to through traffic," the report states. Work on Scone Road has been forecast to begin in May/June 2022, weather permitting, and take four to six weeks to complete. Council says it may be necessary to close the road completely for a part of the day, and some residents may incur a 10 kilometre detour. "A traffic management plan will be prepared to minimise the impacts of the works on local residents and businesses," the report says. "Stakeholder communication is underway to ensure appropriate and timely notification to residents, road users, emergency services, and businesses, to ensure that the impact of these works is well managed."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/b5b54d80-456b-4cee-bf18-75068699aba1.jpg/r0_131_509_419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg