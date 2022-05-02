news, federal-election,

Gloucester Business Chamber is hosting a 'meet the candidates' forum ahead of May 21's federal election. Julie Lyford from Transition Inc will emcee the forum which will be held in the auditorium at Gloucester Soldiers Club on Wednesday, May 11 from 5pm. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. Questions for candidates can be emailed to gloucesterchamber@hotmail.com by May 9. Eight candidates have nominated for the federal seat of Lyne. An independent candidate, Joanne Pearce drew the top position in the ballot draw for the federal election in the Lyne electorate, held at the Taree electoral office last Friday, April 22. The ballot order is as follows: Early voting starts 12 days before polling day, on Monday, May 9. It's available, either in person or by post, for people who on election day will be outside the electorate where they are enrolled; will be more than 8km from a polling place or travelling; will be unable to leave their workplace to vote; or who are seriously ill, infirm, due to give birth or are in hospital where they can't vote, among other reasons. According to the latest advice from the Australia Electoral Commission, pre-poll voting will not be available in Gloucester. Pre-poll sites are located at Taree (Uniting Church, Albert Street), Forster (Breese Parade) and Raymond Terrace (Community Church). More Australians than ever cast their vote prior to election day in the 2019 poll.The record may be broken again in 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/53687b32-11b3-4277-9a31-956e7971f5d9.JPG/r2383_829_4032_1761_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg