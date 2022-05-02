news, local-news,

Gloucester's annual photography competition returns with a reboot after having been altered to suit COVID regulations. The 2022 Pix from the Stix organisers are looking to return to the competition's roots with photographers able to traditionally present their works for the exhibition in the Gloucester Gallery. Over the past two years, PIX ran as a mainly online version of the competition with all the photographs printed for the 2021 exhibition, which ended up being highly disrupted by COVID. As the competition returns for its 21st year, entries open with a return to the original logo and a nod to some of the original criteria and conditions. Entrants are able to present their works however they choose, ready to hang for the exhibition that runs from Thursday, August 18 until Sunday, September 11, 2022. However, participants will also need to provide a digital version for judging purposes. The competition categories remain the same, as do the junior and senior sections and the entry fee returns to the pre-COVID amount. The 2022 categories are: Cost of entry is $15 per senior section entry and $5 per junior entry (17 years and under), with a limit of five entries per photographer. Entries open on May 1 and close at 11pm (AEST) on July 31. Thanks to the generous support of Gloucester businesses, there is a prize pool of $1750 up for grabs. All budding and experienced photographers are encouraged to start snapping. The winners will be announced at the official exhibition opening on Friday, August 19 from 7pm to 9pm at the Gloucester Gallery. The gallery is open from Thursday to Saturday from 10am until 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm. Entry is free. Interested entrants are encouraged to take part in a photography workshop run by this year's judge, Scott Calvin on Sunday, May 15 from 5-7pm. To register, visit www.trybooking.com/BYUPI. Pix from the Stix is an initiative of GACCI (Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council Inc). For more information about the competition or to enter visit the website gloucester-arts.com.au.

