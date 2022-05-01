news, local-news,

Bulky waste collection for Gloucester residents is from Monday, May 2 to Friday, May 6 Each household should have receivde a brochure in the mail to advise of dates for collection and a list of accepted items. "It's important to familiarise yourself with council's guidelines for bulky waste collection and to know what items are accepted and what items are not," said Paul De Szell, council's director of liveable communities. "We are calling on MidCoast residents to help keep their region attractive and safe during the clean-up." You can also view the guidelines at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/bulkywaste. Place your waste out two days before your scheduled pick-up. Any earlier and it is considered illegal dumping and could result in a fine. Waste must be separated into two piles. When combined, the two piles are no bigger than two cubic metres, the size of a box trailer. One pile should be for scrap metal and white goods, and a separate pile for general waste. Each pile is collected separately. Scrap metal is sent for recycling. All other waste goes to landfill. "We also ask that you consider the environment when putting out our waste. For example, electronic waste can be recycled for free at our Community Recycling Centres all year round," added Mr De Szell. Mattresses are not collected as part of the bulky waste service. However, a maximum of two wire-spring mattresses or one mattress and bed base per household can be dropped off for free at your nearest Waste Management Centre during the bulky waste collection period for your region. For more information visit https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/d4ca6a45-d651-465b-b6eb-2e2163e276c0.JPG/r57_0_1376_745_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bulky waste clean-up in Gloucester