We all wonder if the big wet will ever cease as it again interfered with Gloucester Garden Club planned activities last Wednesday when their garden meeting had to be transferred to a hall. But that was not the end, but the beginning of an interesting and informative morning of garden information and knowledge being shared by the meeting of about 60 members and visitors. The meeting had been transferred from the garden of Sharyn Blanch into the Uniting Church Hall. There were five new members' badges presented by membership director Bruce Barnes, and plenty of questions to our "Green Thumb" Mandy Griffis, including measures to counter snail damage on hydrangeas and frost coverings for young jacaranda trees. There was also a panel of Mandy Griffis and Peter Hazell who shared their knowledge and experiences of saving and then growing their own seeds. Their most important points were to harvest fully mature fruit, wash and completely dry the seed for storage until planting time. Tomatoes, beans and peas were the easiest as they were self fertilising and you would get true to parent plant in their seeds. President Kerry Marsten kept the meeting running with the various information and general interest sections before showing a film by Monty Don of a number of interesting gardens around Australia. The flower competition, with 14 entries, resulted in a tie for first between Pearl Beggs with her day lily and Tessa Searle's Rose of Sharon, with equal second placed Shirley Hazell with her camellia and Peter Hazell's orchid. The fruit and vegetable section showed the affects of the big wet with only five entries. Peter Hazell cleaned up with his favourite vegetable, a table gem squash, with equal second Sharyn Blanch's lettuce and Tessa Searle's sweet potato. Lucky door went to Margaret Smith and the membership draw was not collected and jackpots to $80 next month. Raffle winners were Debbie Cook, Noelene Woolcott, Lorraine Johnstone, David Rolfe and Bruce Hebblewhite. President Kerry reminded us all that the next meeting is the combined 30th anniversary of the club and the annual general meeting. Guest speaker will be Marilyn Swan, a life member of the club and a zone chairman for Newcastle South. Nominations for the committee close on May 18, a week before the annual meeting. Members are reminded there will be no fruit and vegie competitions at the next meeting.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/7c863d08-09e8-44e1-8e03-721ae99179b7.jpg/r0_53_640_415_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg