A royal encounter: Gloucester resident meets the Princess Royal

news, local-news,

Not many people can brag that they have met Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, but Gloucester's Alison Kernahan can. Alison was at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show as president of the Central District Exhibit, her first year in the position, and had the rare honour of chatting with the Princess Royal for around five minutes. Alison said meeting the Princess Royal was "one of the highlights of her life". "It was it was an absolute honour. She's a beautiful lady," Alison said. "You could sit there and talk to her all day. She was really nice. And all the people that I talked to that actually got to meet her down there at the show (said the same thing). She was just genuinely easy to talk to." Alison said the security surrounding the encounter was intimidating and came with a lot of rules, one of them being they were not allowed to shake hands with the Princess Royal. "But when she came around, she put her hand straight out to shake our hands and hit us with a million questions," Alison said. Related: Mid Coast locals join state's best young judges and paraders at Sydney Royal Easter Show Alison and her family have a long association with the District Exhibits at the Royal Easter Show, and entering their maize for competition, this year marking four generations of involvement with Alison's daughter helping out. Alison herself has been involved from eight years of age. Gloucester resident and member of the Central District Team, Bob Tebbet was full of praise for Alison in her new role as president for the district. "Alison has undertaken a huge task, and is doing a wonderful job; we can be proud of her achievement and the way she is representing Gloucester," he said. This year Alison, along with J Ritter, won first place for Open Pollinated Silage, for their Red Hogan maize, a variety of corn grown for silage. The Central District Exhibit, taking in the Central Coast, Mid and North coasts, Armidale, Tamworth, Wee Waa and Gunnedah localities, was awarded second place for produce quality. Gloucester's Trish Threadgate won the champion trophy for pumpkin bowling, a version of lawn bowls with an onion used as the jack, and pumpkins as bowls. "The crowd was laughing their heads off when they were watching us," Alison said. Other local exhibitor results at the Sydney Royal were Harris Brothers of Gloucester, first place Maize Cob; Avon Valley Meats Gloucester, Dave Fraser, second place Hams and Bacon; and Pukara Estate Muswellbrook first place Olive Oil.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/9556d5b9-21f0-45ba-a11f-2d332da76739.jpg/r0_199_7827_4621_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg