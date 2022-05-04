news, local-news,

Register for one of two free Scraps to Soil composting workshops in May. International Compost Awareness Week is on from 1 to 7 May, so there is no better time to learn the benefits of composting. Did you know that over a third of domestic waste generated on the Mid Coast is food organics that could be turned into valuable, nutrient-rich compost for your garden? Each workshop will show you how to get started composting and worm farming at home. You will learn how composting works, how to set up your system and how to manage and maintain your new compost bin or worm farm. "One of the biggest benefits of composting is that it helps divert organic materials from landfill. This in turn helps minimise carbon pollution." explained David Rees, manager of waste service at MidCoast Council. Register at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/News-Media/Join-the-composting-revolution-happening-across-MidCoast for one of two free workshops delivered by MidCoast Council and MidWaste Regional Waste Forum. The Scraps to Soil workshops are on the following dates: "Aside from our Scraps to Soil workshops, residents can also join the Compost Revolution program on our website. During International Compost Awareness Week Australia we want to encourage everyone who can, to compost at home," added Mr Rees. For more information about International Compost Awareness Week, visit their website at compostweek.com.au. To find out more about MidCoast Council's compost and waste initiatives visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/compost.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/a925c7f2-2fea-4183-b053-7490c205a7c7.jpg/r7_274_2987_1958_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Join the composting revolution with a free composting workshop