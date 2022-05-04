Stroud crash: Driver killed after horror car, truck crash on The Bucketts Way in the Hunter region, north of Newcastle
Local News
A man believed to be aged in his 60s has died, and a truck driver is in hospital, after a crash near Stroud on Wednesday afternoon.
Police and emergency services were called to the scene on The Bucketts Way around 10 kilometres north of Stroud around 12.50pm after reports a sedan and a truck had collided.
The driver of the sedan was critically injured and died at the scene. Police say the man was yet to be formally identified.
A truck driver was taken to Manning Base Hospital in Taree for mandatory testing as officers from Port Stephens-Hunters Police District attended and established a crime scene.
The Bucketts Way remained closed in both directions with diversions are in place on Johnsons Creek Road around 4pm Wednesday.