Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Karuah and Great Lakes Landcare Inc - MidCoast Bushfire Resilient Gardens

May 10 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspecting the Gloucester Community Garden are MidCoast Growers' Network outreach co-ordinator, Ron Woods, David Gillespie,MidCoast Growers' Network treasurer, Melinda Kiker and Karuah Great Lakes Landcare co-ordinator, Joel Dunn.

Sixteen gardens damaged or destroyed during the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires have been earmarked for a massive revitalisation program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.