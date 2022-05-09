Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

MidCoast Council to seek rates increase

Updated May 10 2022 - 1:49am, first published May 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rate pegging methodology needs review, says MidCoast mayor

"I don't know how they got this so wrong," MidCoast mayor Claire Pontin says.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.