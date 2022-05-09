Learn tips from Pix from the Stix judge

Scott plans to demonstrate a range of techniques that he's employed over his vast career as a professional photographer. Before returning to his hometown of Taree, Scott worked in portrait studios, photographed weddings and snapped many magazine shoots. Since returning to the Manning around 30 years ago, he's been working for the Manning River Times. This has seen him take on a whole new range of photography, adding race-paced events and sport to his repertoire, snapping everything from footy matches to high-speed boat racing. He has plenty of experience photographing festivals and parades in all kinds of weather and lighting conditions. And he's no stranger to judging photography competitions.

