All you need to know about workplace leg injuries

This is a commercial partnership with Smiths Lawyers.



Common sense tells us, and research supports, that damage to the legs causing limited or lost functioning can negatively impact a person's quality of life.



The ability to move around and participate in work, sports and other recreational pursuits isn't prevented, or even necessarily limited, by a lack of leg functionally - but if you are accustomed to using your lower limbs a sudden reduction in your ability to do so can take a period of adjustment.

Leg injury and disease can be caused by many factors, including work. Unfortunately, a significant number of people are injured or develop lower limb disease either:

in a workplace accident

while travelling to or from work

while travelling as part of performing their work duties

while on a break at work

as a result of the work they do

Getting help

Obviously, the first help an injured person needs is medical treatment - whether this involves attending the emergency room, visiting their treating doctor, receiving first aid, or some combination of these.



With serious leg injuries there are often further, longer term treatments that are also required.

Where a work-related injury occurs, there is scope to claim compensation to support an injured person's recovery and rehabilitation.

WorkCover or a business that self-insured for worker's compensation may pay:

compensation for lost wages - this is paid as a weekly sum

medical and rehabilitation costs



a lump sum amount of compensation, depending on the injury or illness

Additionally, or instead, you may be entitled to have your medical costs and other financial losses compensated by your employer if their negligence caused your injury. Either way, Smith's WorkCover lawyers can provide useful advice about your options.

Receiving financial assistance through WorkCover and/or compensation can allow you to:

quickly get the treatment you need to deal with the injury in the short term

arrange services to assist in your recovery and rehabilitation



purchase medical aids and equipment to support your return to work, and to family and recreational activities

have financial peace of mind until you can return to work

How often do leg injuries happen at work?

Unfortunately, quite often. SafeWork Australia reports that in 2019-2020, over 27,000 serious claims for worker's compensation related to injury or disease affecting the lower limbs.



Serious claims are those that result from an injury or illness that caused a person to be absent from work for one or more working weeks.

Why do leg injuries or illnesses happen at work?

There are primarily two ways in which damage to the legs occurs in the workplace or due to a worker's employment. They are an accident or other traumatic event, or an illness that develops over time.

Accidents in the workplace can involve:

a motor vehicle collision

interaction with equipment leading to trauma, for example being hit by machinery

a slip, trip or fall

Any of these can result in significant damage to the legs. In fact, in 2019-2020, as reported by SafeWork Australia, 48 per cent of workplace injuries that led to serious worker's compensation claims resulted from either:

falls, trips and slips;

being hit by moving objects;

hitting an object with part of the body; or

motor vehicle collisions

The same report reveals that illnesses due to musculoskeletal and connective tissue diseases account for the second largest proportion of serious claims.



This includes injuries that develop over time, such as repetitive strain or occupational overuse injuries (RSI). Occupational overuse injuries can occur from repeatedly performing the same or similar tasks - that is, tasks that involve movement or strain on the same muscles, joints or connective tissues in the body.

The other reason legs are so susceptible to injury is due to their central role in moving the body. The lower limbs are made up of many significant bodily structures and tissues and are affected by some common ailments for which work can be a significant cause. A few of these are explored below.

Broken bones or fractures

The leg bones include the largest bone in the body, the thigh bone or femur, the tibia (shinbone), fibula, and the patella (kneecap). These can be fractured in an accident due to the excessive force or severe impact involved.

Hairline fractures can also occur as a result of repeated stress on a bone.

Other traumatic lower limb injuries

The soft tissues in the legs can also be damaged during a workplace accident. Ligaments or tendons may be torn or ruptured, muscles can be torn or sprained, and cuts, abrasions or bruising may accompany any of these.

Joint injury

In addition to including the patella, which can be fractured like the other lower limb bones, the knee joint itself is the largest and one of the most easily injured joints in the body.

Common knee injuries caused by physical stress on the knee include:

damage to the cartilage

inflammation of the bursae, which are the structures that provide cushioning and support the moving parts of the knees

ligament or tendon damage

The lower limbs obviously also contain the hip and ankle joints, which can be injured in similar ways.

If you have been injured

There are many benefits to seeking early medical intervention and undertaking a rehabilitation program, particularly one that involves suitable work-related activities. These include:

reduced distress

increased health and wellbeing

making a successful return to work more likely