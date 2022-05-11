Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Environment Group took part in eDNA workshop

By Gloucester Environment Group
May 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exciting new method to detect presence of threatened species

The Gloucester Environment Group was invited to attend a recent Environmental DNA (or eDNA) workshop held at Knorrit Flat Riverside Retreat on the banks of the Nowendoc River.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.