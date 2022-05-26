Nine Lives for our Planet: book launch at Gloucester

Gloucester publishing company Red Belly Books is inviting the public to attend a launch of Nine Lives for our Planet.
This book, written by John Watts, is about nine inspirational brave women who had the courage to stand up against the odds to protect our precious planet.
Advertisement
The launch will be an opportunity to meet and hear from some of these inspiring women.
The launch is being held at Hillview Herb Farm on the corner of Forbesdale Road and the Bucketts Way, Forbesdale, on Tuesday, June 7 at 5pm.
Numbers are limited for this event so RSVP via email to john@redbellybooks.com to ensure your attendance.
For more information call John on 0438 346 544
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.