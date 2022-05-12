Gloucester Advocate

Who let the cows out? Police appeal for public assistance

Updated May 12 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Who let the cows out? Police appeal for public assistance

The gates of Gloucester Sale Yards were intentionally left open on Wednesday night, May 11, releasing around 100-150 head of cattle, leaving them to roam stray onto the main roads and surrounding residential areas.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.