Who let the cows out? Police appeal for public assistance

The gates of Gloucester Sale Yards were intentionally left open on Wednesday night, May 11, releasing around 100-150 head of cattle, leaving them to roam stray onto the main roads and surrounding residential areas.
The incident occurred sometime between 8.30pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday night, with the person or people responsible opening all of the external boundary gates to the yards as well as the individual pens.
Officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District are appealing for public assistance to help identify those responsible
Anyone who may have information about this incident or any dash cam footage is urged to contact Gloucester Police on 5594 8420, Taree Rural Crime officer on 5594 8228 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or report it at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
