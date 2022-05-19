Gloucester Advocate
What's on

Gloucester Garden Club 30th anniversary and annual general meeting

May 19 2022 - 2:00am
George Hoad, Garden Clubs of Australia Lower North Coast Zone Coordinator, will chair the garden club's annual meeting.

The next meeting of the Gloucester Garden Club on May 25 will be held indoors at the Christian Outreach Centre due to the ongoing wet conditions preventing the club from meeting in Sharyn Blanch's garden.

