The next meeting of the Gloucester Garden Club on May 25 will be held indoors at the Christian Outreach Centre due to the ongoing wet conditions preventing the club from meeting in Sharyn Blanch's garden.
It will be the club's 30th anniversary and annual general meeting which will be chaired by George Hoad, Garden Clubs of Australia Lower North Coast Zone Coordinator.
The guest speaker will be life member Marilyn Swan who will outline the history of the club and cut the 30th anniversary cake.
Prizes for the annual flower, fruit and vegetable competitions will be presented. There will be no monthly competitions on the day. Please be seated by 10am.
